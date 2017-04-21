Pure Baby Love! Adaeze Yobo Is Thrilled As She Officially Introduces Her Only Daughter

Ex-beauty queen, Adaeze Yobo who delivered her baby girl about 9 weeks ago finally put her face on display as she expressed her undying love for her only daughter. The mother of three shared a photo and videos and wrote; “tb to when Lexine Dumlesi Yobo came into my life. The daughter I prayed for. …

The post Pure Baby Love! Adaeze Yobo Is Thrilled As She Officially Introduces Her Only Daughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

