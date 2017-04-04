Pages Navigation Menu

Purse Proposal Touts Extension Blocks as Bitcoin Scaling Solution

Posted on Apr 4, 2017 in Bitcoin, News, Technology | 0 comments

Bitcoin startup Purse is spearheading work on a new solution it believes could break the network’s long-simmering scaling gridlock. In a new blog post issued today, Purse has released a specification that includes demo functionality and code for upgrading its bitcoin software implementation, Bcoin, to support “extension blocks”. The technical update seeks to enable the network […]

