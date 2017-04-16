Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Q & A with Masudi Djuma – SuperSport

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SuperSport

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Q & A with Masudi Djuma
SuperSport
Head coach of Rayon Sports of Rwanda, Masudi Djuma is a man on a mission. The Burundian is looking to guide 'Gikundiro' to a place in the group stage of the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup. To do that successfully, he must mastermind a win, over two legs, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.