Q & A with Masudi Djuma – SuperSport

Head coach of Rayon Sports of Rwanda, Masudi Djuma is a man on a mission. The Burundian is looking to guide 'Gikundiro' to a place in the group stage of the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup. To do that successfully, he must mastermind a win, over two legs, …
