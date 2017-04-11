Pages Navigation Menu

QG Africa Mezzanine partners Tomé International in new power plants investments

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A joint venture to develop power plants across countries in the the sub-Saharan Africa region that will focus on Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana in the first phase is in the works. QG Africa Mezzanine LP, an investment fund managed by QG Investments Africa Management Ltd. (QGIAM), has announced the establishment of a Power…

The post QG Africa Mezzanine partners Tomé International in new power plants investments appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

