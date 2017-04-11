QG Africa Mezzanine partners Tomé International in new power plants investments
A joint venture to develop power plants across countries in the the sub-Saharan Africa region that will focus on Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana in the first phase is in the works. QG Africa Mezzanine LP, an investment fund managed by QG Investments Africa Management Ltd. (QGIAM), has announced the establishment of a Power…
