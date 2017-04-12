Queens College: House of Reps summons two ministers
The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, and the Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu,have been summoned by the House of Representativesof over the outbreak of an epidemic in Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos, which has so far claimed the lives of three students One of the students, an orphan, Praise Sodipo, had died on March …
