Quincy Ayodele scores another milestone

By Adesoji Adetutu

Things seem to be looking up in a big way for the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quincy Herbals, Dr (Mrs) Quincy Olasumbo Ayodele, popularly known as ‘Quincy’. Just months after hitting the international limelight following her partnership deal with billionaire American entrepreneur, Kelvin Harrington for a massive TV campaign of her anti-aging Vitamin C-Serum, the beautiful herbal medicine czarina has been found worthy of another honour by Dr Joe Okei Odumakin-led Centre for Change.

On Thursday, April 6, 2017, Quincy was bestowed with the honour of Change Ambassador at the National Secretariat of Center for Change by the President of the organisation, Dr Joe Okei Odumakin.

The Senior Programme Officer, Center for Change (CFC), Comrade Femi Lawson while introducing the Change Ambassador, said; “Quincy Herbals remains one of the major asset that Nigeria has and is yet to be celebrated. We are proud that you pioneered something which has become an important industry in the country today. We believe you represent what we are about in the Center for Change which is the advocacy for change.”

In her key note address, Mrs Tobi Ayodele Keeney, MD, Quincy Herbals said; “We are talking about change and women arise, I will say that Mrs Quincy Ayodele is one of the pioneers for women arising for change and doing something different and also making an impact. She is the pioneer in my opinion of bringing out herbal medicine in a way that people don’t see it as a stigma or as being fetish.”

Asked how she feels to be honoured, she expressed profound excitement for her works to have been recognized by the Centre for Change.

“I see myself as a woman for change because God has used me to change herbal medicine in Nigeria. I now have the confidence to continue in the area of change. Whenever I see anything around me that needs to be changed I will speak up and report to the right authorities. I will also educate people around me that there is an institution for change which is the Center for Change and whenever they see something that is wrong they should report to the police or to this organization” she said

