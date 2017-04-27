R. Kelly Involved In Another Extra-Marital Affair Scandal
American R&B singer, R. Kelly has been implicated in yet another court case, this time, over alleged affair with a Mississippi man’s wife. The legendary singer, R. Kelly was sued by Kenny Bryant, a deputy with Hinds County Sheriff who filed the lawsuit against the singer on April 21. Kenny Bryant in the lawsuit alleged…
The post R. Kelly Involved In Another Extra-Marital Affair Scandal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!