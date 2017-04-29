R. Kelly Sued Over Affair With Security Chief’s Wife
American R&B singer Robert Kelly may be facing legal consequences for having an alleged affair with a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy’s wife, reports say. Hinds County Deputy Kevin Bryant filed the lawsuit April 21, and the “Same Girl” singer received a court order on April 24 requesting that he respond to the complaint. According to Bryant, …
The post R. Kelly Sued Over Affair With Security Chief’s Wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!