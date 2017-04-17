R3,5m for Mandela memorial – Cape Town – Politicsweb
|
R3,5m for Mandela memorial – Cape Town
Politicsweb
The City of Cape Town will commence with a public participation process about the proposal to commemorate the life and work of the late President Nelson Mandela with a statue and exhibition at City Hall. Read more below: The proposed project – the …
