R3,5m for Mandela memorial – Cape Town – Politicsweb

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

R3,5m for Mandela memorial – Cape Town
Politicsweb
The City of Cape Town will commence with a public participation process about the proposal to commemorate the life and work of the late President Nelson Mandela with a statue and exhibition at City Hall. Read more below: The proposed project – the …

