Rafiu Ladipo becomes NBB of C President
Dr Rafiu Ladipo, President-General of Nigerian Football and other Sports Supporters Club, has emerged President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) at an election held on Sunday in Lagos.
He secured 20 votes to defeat Ademola Omotosho who garnered two votes only. Details soon.
