Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Raila’s ‘post-truth’ assault on JP scorecard and political implications – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Raila's 'post-truth' assault on JP scorecard and political implications
The Star, Kenya
This was the week that the Jubilee Administration presented its fourth and final scorecard of its first term as a preliminary to seeking reelection. President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto used the launch of the National Government
Why Nasa leaders are finding it hard to pick presidential candidateDaily Nation
Raila's about-turn to back presidential system hurting himThe Standard (press release)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.