Rain kills one in Kano, destroy properties

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

One person lost his life while several houses were destroyed following a heavy rain in Kura Local Government Area of Kano state. One of the victims, Malam Lawan Salisu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Saturday that the incident happened on Wednesday night. According to him, the rainfall which was accompanied by windstorm blew …

