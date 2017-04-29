Rainstorm damages facilities at Kaduna Airport

Flights operations were temporarily suspended yesterday at the Kaduna International Airport (KIA), following a heavy rainstorm that damaged some facilities at the newly refurbished airport.

The airport was recently designated as alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja to give room to rehabilitation. Normal flights activities resumed last week in Abuja after the exercise.

The rainstorm, which occurred on Thursday evening as a result of heavy thunderstorm, damaged communication facilities. This led the management to shut down its airspace.

Incidentally, it was the first rainfall in Kaduna metropolis this year and it came with mixed blessings as residents celebrated the downpour, while those who were bound to land at the airport were stranded.

It was gathered that airlines billed to land at the airport could not connect the communication facility of the airport. For instance, Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) star, Bally Balat was expected to touch down at the airport on board Azman Airline, but was told that the flight had been cancelled.

Sources close to him said he was told to reschedule the flight for yesterday, but one of them who spoke on phone with his manager, said they were told out rightly that it was not certain the damages would be fixed before yesterday morning.

As an alternative, Bally and his crew opted for a flight to Abuja. Some of his fans were already planning to hit the Abuja-Kaduna Highway to welcome him.

One of the fans, who pleaded anonymity, said it was unfortunate that Bally’s flight could not land in Kaduna after all the arrangements they put in place to give him a befitting welcome.

“We will now mobilise and receive him at the NYSC Camp along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway tomorrow morning (Friday),” he said. Meanwhile, the airport Manager, Mrs. Amina Ozi-Salami lamented the damaged, saying the management was already on the top of the situation.

“The rainstorm only affected one of the panels of the tower. The glass panel of the watchtower fell. At the moment, the controllers are managing with us at the fire station. That power is at the fire station of the control tower,” she said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

