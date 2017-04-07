Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ramaphosa urges unity amid anti-Zuma protests – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


South African Broadcasting Corporation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ramaphosa urges unity amid anti-Zuma protests
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Cyril Ramaphosa himself was in trouble with his own party after he spoke out against Zuma. (SABC). Tags: Gauteng · Johannesburg · Local Government Summit · Anti-Zuma March · Zuma Must Fall · Zuma Must Go · Cabinet Reshuffle · Tshepo Ikaneng.
Back-to-Basics programme improving municipalitiesRNews
Ramaphosa calls for unity to address imbalances of the pastTimes LIVE

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.