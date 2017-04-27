Pages Navigation Menu

Rangers tame Wikki in thriller

Rangers tame Wikki in thriller – Vanguard

Vanguard

Rangers tame Wikki in thriller
Vanguard
Champions Enugu Rangers beat Wikki Tourists 3-2 in Enugu yesterday in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) contest to leave bottom place of the 20-team table. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
