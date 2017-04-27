Rangers tame Wikki in thriller – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Rangers tame Wikki in thriller
Vanguard
Champions Enugu Rangers beat Wikki Tourists 3-2 in Enugu yesterday in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) contest to leave bottom place of the 20-team table. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
Nigerian League: Rangers finally leave bottom spot
George: Rangers have been on my heart
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!