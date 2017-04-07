Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ranguma likely to retain seat, says poll – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ranguma likely to retain seat, says poll
Daily Nation
Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma addresses a crowd at Juakali in Kisumu on April 3, 2017. An opinion poll has said he is likely to be re-elected. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Governors Kabogo, Ranguma still popular, says new pollThe Standard (press release)
Kabogo still the man to beat in Kiambu race – pollsterCitizen TV (press release)
Governor Kabogo steals Uhuru's show with expensive MILITARY vehicles (photos)TUKO.CO.KE

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.