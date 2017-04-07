Ranguma likely to retain seat, says poll – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Ranguma likely to retain seat, says poll
Daily Nation
Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma addresses a crowd at Juakali in Kisumu on April 3, 2017. An opinion poll has said he is likely to be re-elected. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
