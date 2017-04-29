Ranguma, Oburu stripped – Citizen TV (press release)
Ranguma, Oburu stripped
The ODM's National Elections Board (NEB) has upheld the controversial nomination of Kisumu Senator Prof Peter Anyang Nyong'o to fly the party's ticket in the Governor's race. NEB Chairperson Judith Pareno confirmed Ny'ongo's win, despite protests from …
