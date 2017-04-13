Rap music star, Phyno joins Glo as brand envoy

Rap music sensation, Azubuike Chibuzo Nelson, popularly known as Phyno, has joined leading telecommunications operator, Globacom, as its brand ambassador.

The hugely popular musician who is well known for his hit song, the ‘Fada-fada’, thus joins the enviable list of Glo ambassadors, which has other stars such as Olamide, Flavour, Timaya, Omawumi, Patience Ozokwo (Mama Gee), Basketmouth, Gordons, Bovi and Juliet Ibrahim.

A graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, Phyno started his musical career in 2010 and has won several awards and nominations including 2016 Song of the year, 2014 City People Rap Artiste of the Year and 2012 Best Collaboration Award.

The 30-year old singer has in a short period grown to become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated artistes. A phenomenal rapper, Phyno stages an annual franchise concert “Phynofest”, which has become a must attend entertainment platform, pulling over 50,000 people every year.

His inimitable style of delivering harmonious rhymes in his native Igbo language which he suffuses with English lyrics has endeared him to millions of music lovers. Phyno is one of the most sought after musicians for collaboration with other artistes.

Globacom in a statement released on Wednesday stated that Phyno, as a worthy role model for youths in the country is expected to increase the brand’s affinity with the youth. Speaking on the development, Phyno expressed appreciation to Globacom for making him an ambassador and promised to add value to the Glo brand by giving his best to the company.

