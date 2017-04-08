Rape: LASG warns religious leaders, schools on breach of CPP

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Worried by cases of rape and child abuse in Lagos State, the state government has warned religious, orphanages and recreational centres, schools and health facilities against breaching the State Child Protection Policy.

The Government argued that the policy targeted at safeguarding children against any form of abuse in Lagos, is mandatory for any child-centred institution to adopt.

It will be recalled that the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, ratified the Executive Order on Safeguarding and Child Protection Program, last year, following increase in cases of child abuse in the state.

Speaking at the end of the training for Safeguarding and Child Protection Responders held in Lagos, Director-General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, OEQA, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo and Coordinator, Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said the essence of the policy was to achieve a more secured environment for children.

