Rapists & Wife beaters to Face Life Sentence in Ekiti State
The Ekiti State Government on Monday announced that rapists and wife beaters now face life sentence. The Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Information, Youth and Sports Development, Kola Ajumobi, said this at a public enlightenment forum in Ado Ekiti, the state capital. Ajumobi also announced an increase in the maternity leave period for women in […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.
