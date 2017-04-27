Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rapper ‘Wale’ Set To Drop Album ‘Shine’ Ft. Wizkid, Olamide, Others Ahead Of Schedule

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian-American rapper, Wale Folarin, has brought the release date of his new album “Shine” forward. The highly anticipated 14-track album, which features Davido, Olamide and Wizkid was earlier scheduled for release on May 5, 2017, but it will now be released tomorrow, Friday April 28, 2017. The news was tweeted with a video by Complex …

The post Rapper ‘Wale’ Set To Drop Album ‘Shine’ Ft. Wizkid, Olamide, Others Ahead Of Schedule appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.