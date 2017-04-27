Rapper ‘Wale’ Set To Drop Album ‘Shine’ Ft. Wizkid, Olamide, Others Ahead Of Schedule
Nigerian-American rapper, Wale Folarin, has brought the release date of his new album “Shine” forward. The highly anticipated 14-track album, which features Davido, Olamide and Wizkid was earlier scheduled for release on May 5, 2017, but it will now be released tomorrow, Friday April 28, 2017. The news was tweeted with a video by Complex …
