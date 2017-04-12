RATTAWU backs NLC on new minimum wage

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—The national leadership of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria, RATTAWU, has expressed its commitment and support for the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the bid to win the battle for the new minimum wage for all the categories of workers in the country.

The National President of RATTAWU, Mr. Kabir Garba, disclosed this in Ilorin, while speaking with journalists shortly after paying a courtesy visit to Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Ilorin.

Mr. Garba maintained that the clamour for the increase in new minimum wage was as a result of the purchasing power parity of the naira against the dollar, which puts the naira at a laughable margin.

He said the new minimum wage will serve as a benchmark for the union to leverage on to ask for the enhanced Media Salary Scheme.

He solicited a synergy between RATTAWU and MINILS in the area of training of media perso-nnel towards ensuring effective switch-over to digital broadcasting.

