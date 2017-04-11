RBC Heritage Field – 2017 RBC Heritage Player List

The 2017 RBC Heritage will be hosted at the Harbour Town Golf Link in Hilton Head, South Carolina between Thursday April 13th and Sunday April 16th. The provisional RBC Heritage field has been announced includes 132 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 BC Heritage, Branden Grace, is included in the tournament entry list. The official RBC Heritage player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

RBC Heritage Player List

The RBC Heritage field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 RBC Heritage, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Tyler Aldridge David Hearn Francesco Molinari Robert Allenby Russell Henley Kevin Na Stuart Appleby J.J. Henry Seung-Yul Noh Aaron Baddeley Jim Herman Sean O’Hair Blayne Barber Justin Hicks Geoff Ogilvy Ricky Barnes Charley Hoffman Carlos Ortiz Zac Blair Morgan Hoffmann Jeff Overton Jason Bohn Billy Horschel Greg Owen Scott Brown Charles Howell III Ryan Palmer Bronson Burgoon Mark Hubbard Carl Pettersson Chad Campbell Hiroshi Iwata Scott Pinckney Paul Casey Thongchai Jaidee Ian Poulter Roberto Castro Zach Johnson Chez Reavie Kevin Chappell Matt Jones Kyle Reifers K.J. Choi Sung Kang Wes Roach Stewart Cink Jerry Kelly Ryan Ruffels Chad Collins Whee Kim Rory Sabbatini Erik Compton Si Woo Kim Sam Saunders Ben Crane Michael Kim John Senden Jon Curran Chris Kirk Webb Simpson Jason Day Kevin Kisner Vijay Singh Brendon de Jonge Patton Kizzire Brandt Snedeker Bryson DeChambeau Colt Knost Kyle Stanley Graham DeLaet Russell Knox Brendan Steele Luke Donald Jason Kokrak Shawn Stefani Jason Dufner Matt Kuchar Brett Stegmaier Ken Duke Danny Lee Robert Streb Ernie Els Marc Leishman Chris Stroud Harris English Justin Leonard Daniel Summerhays Derek Fathauer Spencer Levin Hudson Swafford Tony Finau David Lingmerth Vaughn Taylor Matthew Fitzpatrick Luke List Nick Taylor Tommy Gainey Davis Love III Justin Thomas Brian Gay Jamie Lovemark Brendon Todd Lucas Glover Will MacKenzie David Toms Fabian Gomez Jeff Maggert Tyrone van Aswegen Andres Gonzales Peter Malnati Harold Varner III Jason Gore Steve Marino Camilo Villegas Branden Grace Ben Martin Johnson Wagner Bill Haas Graeme McDowell Boo Weekley Chesson Hadley William McGirt Mike Weir Adam Hadwin George McNeill Steve Wheatcroft James Hahn Kelly Mitchum Will Wilcox Brian Harman Bryce Molder Mark Wilson

