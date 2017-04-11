Pages Navigation Menu

RBC Heritage Field – 2017 RBC Heritage Player List

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Golf, News

The 2017 RBC Heritage will be hosted at the Harbour Town Golf Link in Hilton Head, South Carolina between Thursday April 13th and Sunday April 16th. The provisional RBC Heritage field has been announced includes 132 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 BC Heritage, Branden Grace, is included in the tournament entry list. The official RBC Heritage player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

RBC Heritage Player List

The RBC Heritage field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 RBC Heritage, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Tyler Aldridge David Hearn Francesco Molinari
Robert Allenby Russell Henley Kevin Na
Stuart Appleby J.J. Henry Seung-Yul Noh
Aaron Baddeley Jim Herman Sean O’Hair
Blayne Barber Justin Hicks Geoff Ogilvy
Ricky Barnes Charley Hoffman Carlos Ortiz
Zac Blair Morgan Hoffmann Jeff Overton
Jason Bohn Billy Horschel Greg Owen
Scott Brown Charles Howell III Ryan Palmer
Bronson Burgoon Mark Hubbard Carl Pettersson
Chad Campbell Hiroshi Iwata Scott Pinckney
Paul Casey Thongchai Jaidee Ian Poulter
Roberto Castro Zach Johnson Chez Reavie
Kevin Chappell Matt Jones Kyle Reifers
K.J. Choi Sung Kang Wes Roach
Stewart Cink Jerry Kelly Ryan Ruffels
Chad Collins Whee Kim Rory Sabbatini
Erik Compton Si Woo Kim Sam Saunders
Ben Crane Michael Kim John Senden
Jon Curran Chris Kirk Webb Simpson
Jason Day Kevin Kisner Vijay Singh
Brendon de Jonge Patton Kizzire Brandt Snedeker
Bryson DeChambeau Colt Knost Kyle Stanley
Graham DeLaet Russell Knox Brendan Steele
Luke Donald Jason Kokrak Shawn Stefani
Jason Dufner Matt Kuchar Brett Stegmaier
Ken Duke Danny Lee Robert Streb
Ernie Els Marc Leishman Chris Stroud
Harris English Justin Leonard Daniel Summerhays
Derek Fathauer Spencer Levin Hudson Swafford
Tony Finau David Lingmerth Vaughn Taylor
Matthew Fitzpatrick Luke List Nick Taylor
Tommy Gainey Davis Love III Justin Thomas
Brian Gay Jamie Lovemark Brendon Todd
Lucas Glover Will MacKenzie David Toms
Fabian Gomez Jeff Maggert Tyrone van Aswegen
Andres Gonzales Peter Malnati Harold Varner III
Jason Gore Steve Marino Camilo Villegas
Branden Grace Ben Martin Johnson Wagner
Bill Haas Graeme McDowell Boo Weekley
Chesson Hadley William McGirt Mike Weir
Adam Hadwin George McNeill Steve Wheatcroft
James Hahn Kelly Mitchum Will Wilcox
Brian Harman Bryce Molder Mark Wilson

