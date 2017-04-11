Pages Navigation Menu

RBC Heritage Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

The RBC Heritage purse is $6,500,000 for the 2017 tournament at the Harbour Town Golf Link in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The winner of the 2017 RBC Heritage will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,062,000.

The prize fund and winner’s payout at the RBC Heritage have remained unchanged from the 2016 tournament where Branden Grace collected the winner’s check of $1,062,000.

2017 RBC Heritage Prize Money

The RBC Heritage prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The RBC Heritage money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

