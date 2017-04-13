RCCG donates equipment to school

AS part of its corporate social responsibility, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Dominion Area, Ipaja, has donated a desktop computer and 10 marker boards to Community Primary School, Ipaja, Lagos.

Pastor-in-charge of Dominion Area, Zone 8, Lagos Province 37, Pastor (Mrs) Seun Osineye while giving out the items said: “The Redeemed Christian Church of God has a vision of corporate social responsibility for all communities worldwide where our parishes are located, to foster RCCG-community relationship in the neighbourhood of the local church.”

She said that the aim of the church was to promote good corporate governance, promote RCCG/community relationship, to complement the government’s efforts towards the provision of good medical care, employment generation for the citizenry and to promote the church’s evangelism drive.

Pastor Osineye said: “It is in this realization of our aims that we are gathered here today to donate a desktop computer and ten marker boards to acknowledge a need in the lives of our children in this community.In her response, the Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Essin Ojo, appreciated RCCG for the donation. She said, “I am happy with what has happened to the school today through RCCG by donating by donating ten marker boards and a computer set to the school. We the entire staff and pupils of the skills appreciate their efforts and we hope that more of this will come to our school.”

