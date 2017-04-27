RCCG Pastor who stabbed his wife to death 76 times begs for pardon from Gov. Ambode

Akolade Arowolo, a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God who was sentenced to death three years ago for stabbing his wife has sought for pardon from the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Akolade was found guilty of brutally killing his wife, Titilayo in 2011 and was sentenced to death by an Ikeja High Court 3 years ago.

Apparently, the former pastor has sought for pardon under the Lagos State Prerogative on Mercy conferred on the Governor, claiming they are reformed and should be pardoned.



Akolade’s pleading came as the Committee on Prerogative on Mercy stated that the state will not fail to exercise its prerogative on prisoners, who proved to be reformed.

He delivered a speech on behalf of his fellow inmates, pleaded for mercy, added that they are all remorseful and have learned from their mistakes.

Arowolo was among 74 prisoners called out by the committee, led by Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, set up by the governor to review their applications for pardon.

The committee was on a fact-finding visit to the prisons to have first hand information from the inmates that are eligible for mercy and pardon.

Chairman of the committee, Oyelowo, said the governor will act on the committee’s recommendations based on the rules and guidelines set by law for the committee to conduct its work.