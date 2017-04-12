Re: Senator Suleiman Nazif, Sympathise With Us

My attention has been drawn to a publication on talk to our Reps and Senators on page 36 of Daily Trust Newspaper, dated 6th April, 2017.

Author of the publication called on Senator Nazif to reduce unemployment, alleging that he has not carried out any single Federal Project in his constituency, saying he should do so to gain the confidence of the people.

I would not have dignified Mustapha Baba Azare with a response, but for the wide coverage of the media.

Mustapha and his co-sponsors should know that Senator Nazif has been in politics for over 25 years and he has held political office from 1999 to date. As far as Bauchi State politics is concerned, he is the longest person holding political office, and would not have been elected on 3 different occasions as member of National Assembly on 3 different platforms if he was not doing something right. So the issue of gaining confidence is out of place.

Let me take Mustapha and his co-sponsors on history lesson and show that he is totally ignorant of political development of Senator Nazif and the responsibilities of a Senator. Mustapha’s voice does not represent 3 people in his street, not to talk of unit, ward, federal constituency or a senatorial district.

To allege in the media that Senator Nazif has not done any single project in his constituency is not just laughable but irresponsible and has further shown that he does not know the difference between a councilor, local government chairman, House of Assembly Member, governor, member House of Representatives and senator.

Senator Nazif should ignore this irresponsible misrepresentation of facts and continue his good work in the senate. It is on record that Senator Nazif has completed the following constituency projects; Gamawa and Madiba erosion control projects, construction of hospitals in his constituency are on-going, that of Gamawa is already completed. Also, the construction of two separate solar boreholes in Shira and Gamawa are already completed and the provision of new hand pump boreholes in 116 wards are completed in some areas while some are on-going. In addition, renovation of 683 boreholes across four local government- Itas/Gada’u, Zaki, Gamawa and Jama’re arecompleted, while Giade, Shira and Katagum are still on-going, provision for supply of 100,000 copies of exercise books for education empowerment.

Senator Nazif has empowered women and youths in his constituency by providing 100 grinding and sewing machines in Katagum local government, while the other local governments are on-going. He has also empowered youth and party members by providing 936 motorcycles in seven local governments, while the renovation of water supply in central mosque Azare, Zawiya, Emir’s palace Azare and Hospital are on-going.

On skills acquisition, he has trained and empowered 50 youths. Thousands of people have benefited from his free eye treatment project. He has paved way for the employment of youths into various federal government agencies and parastatals. On Bills and motions, he has sponsored the following bills; Labour bill, Ministerial portfolio nominee bill, NSITF bill, Labour institution bill and also Co-sponsored the following bills; Apapa Port Gridlock bill, collapse of Road Infrastructure in Nigeria, resuscitation of collapsed industries bill, incessant Kano Market Infernos-Sabo Gari bill and sexual harassment bill. He has equally donated many vehicles to the people in his constituency and also sponsored some youths for postgraduate programme in Nigeria and abroad and several scholarships to students.

– Mohammed wrote from Azar

