Real Madrid Defender Marcelo Wants To Play For Botafogo Before He Retires

Real defender Marcelo admits he would love to play for Brazilian club Botafogo in the future.

The left back, who moved to the Bernabeu in 2007, is under contract until 2020 and reports have suggested that the European champions are looking to extend his current deal by a further two years.

The Brazil international wants to play in his homeland toward the end of his career and says he wants to do it at Botafogo.

Speaking to Globoesporte, he said: “I would love to be able to play for Botafogo one day. It would be great.”

Botafogo quickly reacted by fixing up a No. 6 shirt with Marcelo’s name on it and posting the image on Twitter with a message that said: “Here you will always be welcome.”

Marcelo, 28, is under contract at Madrid until 2020.

The post Real Madrid Defender Marcelo Wants To Play For Botafogo Before He Retires appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

