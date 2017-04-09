Real Madrid Reportedly Intrested In Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

European champions Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Chelsea midfield sensation N’Golo Kante, reports the Star on Sunday.

The Star quote a report from French news outlet Le10 Sport, who claim Real have been impressed by Kante’s dynamic performances for the Premier League leaders this term.

Real are reportedly unfazed by the fact Kante only moved to Stamford Bridge last summer, and are keen to bring him to the Spanish capital once the transfer window re-opens.

The report goes on to claim Real are plotting a £51m move for the France international, who has joined Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard on their summer transfer wishlist.

