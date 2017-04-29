Complex refineries as Nigeria’s economic fulcrum – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Complex refineries as Nigeria's economic fulcrum
Vanguard
A fortnight ago the NTA in its breakfast programme: Good Morning Nigeria featured some of us to discuss modular refineries as expounded by the Federal Government. Most discussants on the conference programme were of the view that modular refineries …
Reasons Nigeria still trails Angola in oil production
Barrel boys: oil thieves strip delta bare
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!