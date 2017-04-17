Recession: FG urges entrepreneurs to embrace production in science, tech

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Federal Government, weekend, called on manufacturers and entrepreneurs in the country to embrace the act of production and development in the area of science and technology as a way of ending the current recession facing the nation.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who stated this during the International Easter Retreat for Ndigbo in the diaspora/home at his country home, Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area in Ebonyi State, advised against importation of goods which Nigeria can effectively produce and export to other parts of the world.

Onu, who commended the entrepreneurial spirit of Ndigbo in the South-East geopolitical zone, charged them to be united, cooperative and pull their resources together to improve the lots of Igbo across the country, in the area of wealth generation, job creation and human capital development.

According to him, Ministry of Science and Technology has put modalities in place to ensure empowerment of young Nigerians not minding the present economic situation in the country.

Restructuring, Igbo presidency’ll solve nation’s problems —Nwodo

Also, former Governor of Enugu State and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Okwesilieze Nwodo. noted that restructuring of the country and enthronement of Igbo presidency were the two ways by which Nigeria’s problem could be solved completely.

He said: “Let us think collectively about our well-being; let Igbo advise themselves; lets us talk with oneness and not diversity. Once we are together, they will take us seriously, speaking with one language; speaking with one voice and identifying what is our problems and solving it collectively.”

In his address, Prof Pat Utomi blamed the current challenges facing Ndigbo on the activities of some selfish Igbo politicians, who are only interested in their personal affairs and families instead of focusing on the collective interest of Ndigbo

According to him, Ndigbo remain the solution to Nigeria’s economic and political woes if only they can tell themselves the truth and be united in a common cause.

