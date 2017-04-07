Recession has helped domestic tourism —Mark Loxley

By Jimoh Babatunde

THE General Manager Southern Sun Ikoyi, Mark Loxley, has disclosed that recession in the country has contributed to the growth of domestic tourism leading to high patronage of hotels.

He added that despite the economic downturn in recent years, Nigeria’s hotel market began expanding rapidly with significant number of new hotels coming up “thus allowing for growing competition at the top end of the market.

“Thanks to the stability of democracy in the country in recent years, the influx of investors has been positively impactful in creating a highly competitive environment ensuring that to succeed in business, one’s operation must be the best in class.”

Loxley said the competition has led the Southern Sun Ikoyi Hotel to undertake self-assessment and re-strategized for consistent excellence.

“In achieving this, the hotel has in recent times embarked on refurbishment plans, essential to maintaining a world class contemporary style and relaxing ambience. Adopting no short cuts to excellence, the strategy for consistently being the best is constantly reviewed.”

Mark Loxley explained that guests do not expect to be told that the hotel will be perfect in a few years’ time, as exceptional service, enthusiasm and high standards in all departments do not need capital expenditure.

