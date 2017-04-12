Recession: Nigerian government may scrap foreign scholarships

Dr Bello Gusau, Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, on Wednesday ​in Abuja ​said granting scholarships to students to study overseas may​​ no longer continue. ​”​The present scholarship arrangement, which is disproportionately focused on the Overseas Scholarship Scheme, is no longer sustainable and therefore needs to be reversed​”, ​Gusau said at an […]