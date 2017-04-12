Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recession: Nigerian government may scrap foreign scholarships

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dr Bello Gusau, Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, on Wednesday ​in Abuja ​said granting scholarships to students to study overseas may​​ no longer continue. ​”​The present scholarship arrangement, which is disproportionately focused on the Overseas Scholarship Scheme, is no longer sustainable and therefore needs to be reversed​”, ​Gusau said at an […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Recession: Nigerian government may scrap foreign scholarships

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.