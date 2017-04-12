Recession: Nigerian government may scrap foreign scholarships
Dr Bello Gusau, Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, on Wednesday in Abuja said granting scholarships to students to study overseas may no longer continue. ”The present scholarship arrangement, which is disproportionately focused on the Overseas Scholarship Scheme, is no longer sustainable and therefore needs to be reversed”, Gusau said at an […]
Recession: Nigerian government may scrap foreign scholarships
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG