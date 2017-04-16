‘Recession, security challenges will end soon’

Venerable Stephen Fagbami has assured Christians that the economic recession and security challenges presently facing the country will soon be a thing of the past.

Fagbami said this during his Easter message entitled: “The Dawn of a New Order’’ at the Basilica of Grace Anglican Church, Apo, in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, God is able to deliver Nigeria out of recession and give hope to Nigerians once again.

“As we celebrate the risen Christ today, I want to encourage you all that because Jesus lives, we have hope.

“God will surely put an end to this recession and the security challenges we are facing as a country.’’

The clergyman enjoined Christians to continue to remain steadfast and put their hope in God.

Fagbami said that the resurrection of Jesus Christ was not a theory but a reality as seen from the resurrection story in the Bible.

According to him, His resurrection signified a new era and beginning in the lives of believers.

“So, whatever is dead in your life by the power of the risen Christ shall come alive and you shall have new experiences.

“Whatever challenges you may be faced with, God will put an end to it.’’

