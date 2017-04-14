Reckitt Benckiser to open Africa largest redistribution centre in Ogun

The Vice President, Africa Reckitt Benckiser, Mr Ata Sadfar has hinted that the company would soon open its largest Africa redistribution centre in Ogun state, following the prevailing conducive environment for doing business in the state.

Sadfar made this disclosure during a courtesy visit to the state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun as part of activities commemorating the World Health Day celebration in Abeokuta, at the weekend.

The Vice President, who was apparently responding to the request of the governor on creating more presence of the company in the state, said Africa remained one of the major strategic continents that it is willing to invest in.

To him, “We are committed to changing the lives of the people here we are working very closely with the government in the area of health and hygiene.

“Reckitt Benckiser is a global pioneer health and hygiene that operates in 80 countries of the world and its products are present in over 200 countries of the world.

“Africa is one of our major strategic continents that we like to invest in. We are committed to changing the lives of the people here and we are working very closely with the government in the area of health and hygiene.

Sadfar noted that “The greatest significance for us here is that we see Nigeria as the number one country in Africa. We believe that Nigeria will certainly shine as the number one country in Africa. With this we have been focusing proportionately in Nigeria and I think one of the key things here is that Ogun State critically important for us because our factory is based in the State and the business-friendly policies and the pioneering policies of the State have reached far and wide in the world and we really appreciate the leadership of the Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“As we speak we are building the largest distribution centre in Africa in our factory in Ogun State,” he said.

The. Group Managing Director (GMD), Rahul Murgai said the company had touched the lives of over five million mothers and five million school children in the last few year, saying, “We go to schools and we meet expectant mothers with a message of good health and hygiene and we are talking to them about basic things like washing their hands, ensuring that they maintain good sanitation around their schools and toilet hygiene.

Our larger objective is to ensure that this nation becomes more hygiene and healthier and the nation is able to prosper even more. We have partnered with the Ministries of Health of several States. We use these children to pass across our message of hygiene.

The company chairman, Chief Olu Falomo said the company was proud of the achievements of the State, “mostly we are proud of the support you are giving to industries. One day other states will act like this for this country to develop.

“We have been in Ogun State for quite some time. We are very responsible but quite corporate organisation and we have been playing our role very creditably. We will always cooperate with the government.”

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

