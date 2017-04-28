Red Cross: Protect dignity of victims during emergency response- Red Cross
The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) on Friday urged Nigerians to protect the dignity of victims during emergency response to prevent them from being embarrassed and traumatised. Mr Bashir Dan-Illela, National First Aid Trainer, NRCS made the call in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot in Abuja. Illela said that protecting the dignity of humanity […]
