Refuge dies in German forest of hypothermia

A refugee whose heavily decomposed body was found in a forest in eastern Germany died of hypothermia sometime in January, officials in Dresden said on Wednesday, citing autopsy results.

“There was no evidence of external trauma and there are currently no indications of a crime,’’ a state prosecution spokesman said.

The report said that the body was discovered by a hunter on Monday near the municipality of Dorfhain.

Based on the residence permit found with the body, the authorities assumed it was that of a young Iraqi, who locals in nearby Arnsdorf violently attacked around a year ago.

Meanwhile, the results of a DNA test to confirm his identity are still pending.

In May 2016, several men grabbed the asylum seeker in a supermarket, dragged him outside and tied him to a tree with cable ties, because he was thought to have threatened a cashier.

Report says four people aged 29 to 56 were charged with unlawful detention in late 2016, and their trial will begin on April 24 at the district court in Kamenz.

However, the investigation against the victim was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

The post Refuge dies in German forest of hypothermia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

