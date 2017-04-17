Release LAUTECH’s Subventions, Provost Appeals to Govs Ajimobi, Aregbesola

The Provost, College of Health Sciences, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Osogbo, Prof. Sunday Taiwo, has appealed to the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State to release the university’s subventions.

The provost said this in a speech he delivered in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, at the induction of 78 newly-qualified Medical Laboratory Scientists of the university.

In the speech, the provost said the timely release of funds to the institution would enable the management to run its affairs without further disruption in the academic activities.

The provost noted that although the reduction of subventions to the varsity by the two owner states due to the current economic crisis was having its negative effects, the Department of MLS had continued its plans to begin its postgraduate programme.

He said, “The College wants to appreciate the support of the two state governments towards the sustenance of the university and we plead that they continue to support LAUTECH through timely release of subventions to complement the internally generated revenue base so that the university can run peacefully without academic interruptions.

“This will enable students to graduate as and when due so that they can be at par with their counterparts from other institutions offering similar programmes.”

He called on parents and guardians and lovers of education to come to the aid of the College of Health Sciences to enable it to do more than it was currently doing.

He lauded the Chairman, Governing Council of LAUTECH, Prof. Wale Omole, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adeniyi Gbadegesin, for their efforts at ensuring the development of the university.

Gbadegesin, on his part, urged the new medical laboratory scientists to work hard to excel and be good ambassadors of the university.

