Release Nnamdi Kanu, No Boko Haram Member Is Facing Trial For His Activities – Ohananeze Ndigbo Tells FG

The President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, has alleged that the Federal Government was creating situations to terrorise people of the South East region.

Nwodo made the call while reacting to the continuous detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking with Vanguard, the President General of the Pan Igbo-political organisation wondered why the Federal Government is

refusing to obey court orders to release Kanu while no member of Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram is been made to face trial for their activities.

He said, “On Federal Government’s refusal to release the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu This is a country operated by the rule of law. The whole essence of the rule of law is separation of powers and independence of the judiciary. When the executive does not respect the rulings of the judiciary, we are in a state of anarchy.

“The courts have, two times, asked for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. I don’t know why he is still being held. I don’t understand the security threat that Nnamdi Kanu poses that he will continue to be incarcerated.

“I know that Boko Haram is an armed organisation, which has invaded Nigeria with reckless abandon; occupied territories, some of which have been recovered; mounted flags that are not Nigerian flags; and displaced local and traditional authorities.

“Some of them who were captured have been released. Some of them escaped from detention. Can you imagine a terrorist escaping from detention? Some of them claimed to have renounced Boko Haram and one of them came back with a girl he abducted and they were received in Aso Rock. I do not know of anyone of them on trial in any of our

courts today.

“What has Nnamdi Kanu done in comparison? In the Niger-Delta, there are Avengers, who have blown up oil wells and pipes. Government is going to negotiate with them. There are all kinds of government policies and programmes aimed at addressing their grievances and travails.

“But if it concerns the Igbo, they even concoct situations in order to terrorise the Igbo. It took the Amnesty International to shout before everybody began to take it seriously that 177 people were killed summarily without trial just because they were demonstrating.”

The post Release Nnamdi Kanu, No Boko Haram Member Is Facing Trial For His Activities – Ohananeze Ndigbo Tells FG appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

