Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Remember how you joked about another person’s misfortune when your daughters get assaulted in the future – TBoss’ brother to AY

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

by Dolapo Adelana Christopher Idowu, brother to Tokunbo ‘TBoss’ Idowu, the second runner-up at the 2017 edition of the Big…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Read » Remember how you joked about another person’s misfortune when your daughters get assaulted in the future – TBoss’ brother to AY on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.