Remove Fulani herdsmen from Tiv land – Group warns FG

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tiv community in the United Kingdom, under the aegis of Mutual Union of the Tiv, MUT, has called on Nigerian authorities to eject Fulani herdsmen from their land. The group further criticized the federal government over its inability to protect the Tiv people of Benue State from the sword and guns of the invading Fulani […]

