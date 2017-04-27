Reno, EFCC disagree over respect to presidential office

Former aide on electronic media to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has disagreed with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over respect to be dully accorded to the office of the presidency.

Pastor Omokri who, in a series of tweets, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to hand-over power to his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo if he(Buhari) is too sick and can’t cope with the presidential duties however urged the civil servants in Nigeria too to sue the Federal Government if their bosses query or sack them for absenteeism because President Muhammadu Buhari who is the chief public servant has missed work (the Federal Executive Council meetings) three times now.

Reno Omokri also said that, “It is hypocritical for a govt that fights ghost workers to have a ghost President. If the President is sick let him hand over to Osinbajo!”

But replying Reno, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through its handle, @officialEFCC cautioned Pastor Omokri saying , “Reno it’s your prerogative to disagree with a public official, an institution or even the President but that office must be respected.”

However, Omokri also replied saying, “My dear EFCC, please see below. I wish you gave this advise to both President @MBuhari and @elrufai!”

@officialEFCC My dear EFCC, please see below. I wish you gave this advise to both President @MBuhari and @elrufai! pic.twitter.com/6qUC6UIcKB — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 27 April 2017

“If you think it’s harsh to ask President @MBuhari to hand over to Osinbajo ask him if he did not give the same advice to Yar’adua in 2010!”

“On March 10, 2010, President @MBuhari called for impeachment of Yar’adua because his illness prevented him from performing his duties.”

“For 3 weeks, our President hasn’t attended FEC. For 3 weeks, we only see him at Mosque. Would @MBuhari have tolerated this from Yaradua/GEJ?”

“If you take up an assignment, a job-elected, appointed whatever it is, and then your health starts to fail”-Obasanjo January 20, 2010.”

“There is path of honour and the path of morality and if you don’t do that, then you don’t know anything”-Obasanjo January 20, 2010.”

“Ghost President, with ghost achievements fighting ghost workers with an EFCC that goes after his ghost monies in apartments owned by ghosts.”

“I urge any civil servant who is being queried or sacked for absenteeism to sue the FG. If President Buhari can work from home, why cant you?”

“Mugabe that you criticize doesn’t work from home at age 93. Its not about age. Its about capacity. If you can’t cope, hand over to Osinbajo!”

“Work from home! Even Pope Benedict XVI, whose home is his office, resigned in 2013 when his health couldn’t handle the demands of the papacy.”

“Hand over to Osinbajo! It doesn’t have to be permanent. Go take care of yourself. Aso Rock is a PRESIDENTIAL Villa not a retirement home!”

“From your residence in Aso Rock to your office is a 5 minute walk. If you cant make it, it means you need something more than test at home!”

“2017 budget is missing! President is missing! UN reveals Nigeria is missing development targets! Yet our focus is handshake between 2 Obas!”

