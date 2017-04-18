Reno Omokri: How 2 Kano governors exposed the electoral fraud of 2015
by Reno Omokri Two Governors of Kano state have inadvertently exposed the smoking gun proving that contrary to the Electoral…
Read » Reno Omokri: How 2 Kano governors exposed the electoral fraud of 2015 on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG