Reno Omokri shades Joe Igbokwe over Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s spokesperson, Reno Omokri, has reacted to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s release. Reno took to Twitter to disclose how relevant Nnamdi Kanu is in the lives of Nigerians, shading Joe Igbokwe, who is Lagos State APC secretary.

Recall that Joe Igbokwe has has written epistles before now, blasting Nnamdi Kanu for

coming up with the Biafran idea again, years after civil war.

Here’s what Reno wrote;

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

