Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reno Omokri shades Joe Igbokwe over Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Reno Omokri shades Joe Igbokwe over Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s spokesperson, Reno Omokri, has reacted to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s release. Reno took to Twitter to disclose how relevant Nnamdi Kanu is in the lives of Nigerians, shading Joe Igbokwe, who is Lagos State APC secretary.

Recall that Joe Igbokwe has has written epistles before now, blasting Nnamdi Kanu for
coming up with the Biafran idea again, years after civil war.

Here’s what Reno wrote;

 
I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.