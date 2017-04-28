Reno Omokri shades Joe Igbokwe over Nnamdi Kanu’s release
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s spokesperson, Reno Omokri, has reacted to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s release. Reno took to Twitter to disclose how relevant Nnamdi Kanu is in the lives of Nigerians, shading Joe Igbokwe, who is Lagos State APC secretary.
Recall that Joe Igbokwe has has written epistles before now, blasting Nnamdi Kanu for
coming up with the Biafran idea again, years after civil war.
Here’s what Reno wrote;
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!