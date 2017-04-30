Reno Omokri to expose how US, APC removed Jonathan; ‘I have names, dates’ – (Video)

A former special assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has vowed to reveal how the United States conspired with the ruling APC to remove his former principal from office in 2015.

He said this in a 10 minute video he posted on his Facebook page Saturday night.

Recall that Jonathan in a book: “Against the Run of Play,” written by the Chairman of the Editorial Board of Thisday newspaper, Olusegun Adeniyi, alleged that United States President, Barack Obama connived with some world leaders, to push him out of office.

Reno Omokri’s threat came a few days after Babangida Aliyu, former Niger state governor and ex-chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, gave a hint of possible US involvement in the electoral defeat of Jonathan.

In the video, Omokri revealed that a US official, who was part of the meetings where his government colluded with some top members of the opposition, narrated how the meeting transpired.

“I have names of those who attended and dates, venues of the meetings.

“I will reveal in my book to be released in June but first I will give the manuscript for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for his input.”

Omokri also said he was of the opinion that Jonathan should not have responded to comments made in Adeniyi’s book for now. (DailyPost )

Watch video below…

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

