Renowned Culinary Expert Chef Stone will be at the GTBank Food and Drink Fair to Share his Wealth of Experience in the Art of Food Making – Register Now to attend his Masterclass | April 30th & May 1st

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Renowned culinary expert, Abiola Akanji, will be at the GTBank Food and Drink Fair to share his more than a decade experience in the art of food making. Date: Saturday, April 30th, 2017 Time: 11.00 am Venue: 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. Popularly known by food lovers as Chef Stone, Abiola’s talent […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

