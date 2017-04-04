Rep committed to Ogun state’s devt—PDP chieftain

By Gbenga Oke

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Alhaji Sikiru Mustapha-Banana, has revealed that the current member of the House of Representatives for Remo/Ikenne/Sagamu Federal constituency, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, was determined to bring the Ogun State back to the path of greatness in whatever position of higher authority he finds himself in 2019.

Mustapha-Banana,who made this remark during a meeting with some of his political associates at his Ota, Ogun State office, noted that no sacrifice would be too much to make for Hon Adebutu to realize his ambition of restoring the Gateway State to path of glory.

He assured the people of Ogun State that the future of the state under this man of integrity and exemplary leadership from 2019 would not only witness the enthronement of fairness and justice, but would also achieve a greater level of development in all sectors of the state’s economy.

The post Rep committed to Ogun state’s devt—PDP chieftain appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

