Report Demands New Rules for Human Capital Managers

Peter Uzoho

In an age of disruption, business and HR leaders are being pressed to rewrite the rules for how they organise, recruit, develop, manage and engage the 21st century workforce, according to Deloitte’s Human Capital Trends Report and survey 2017.

The survey showed that the 21st century workforce was becoming more digital, more global, diverse, automation-savvy, and social media-proficient, revealing also that business expectation needs and demands were evolving faster than ever before.

Presenting the report at the third edition of Deloitte Talent Management Platform in Lagos recently, Partner, Consulting, Deloitte, Mr. Joseph Olofinsola, said while some view the new trend as a challenge, his firm sees it as an opportunity to re-imagine HR, talent, organisational practices; an opportunity to create platforms, processes, and tools that will continue to evolve and sustain their value over time. “An opportunity to take the lead in what will likely be among the most significant changes to the workforce that we have seen,” he said.

Olofinsola explained that the 2017 report began last year with the team reaching out to hundreds of organisations, academics, and practitioners around the world, noting that this year, the report included a survey of more than 10,000 HR and business leaders across 140 countries.

He stated that the report revealed how leaders were turning to new organisational models that highlights the networked nature of today’s world of work; innovation-based HR platforms; learning and career programmes driven by social and cognitive technologies; and experience strategies that put the workforce at the centre.

Reacting to the report, Executive Director/Country Human Resource Manager, Mobil Producing, Mr. Udom Inoyo, urged human resource practitioners to also reflect on the standing of their respective businesses, saying as strategic partners in business, they need to realise that most businesses had struggled in the last couple of years.

Citing the oil and gas sector, Inoyo pointed out that the price collapsed on them last year.

“We’re having challenges getting funds from our personal development, we’re not hiring, we’re actually reducing head counts. So you reflect on all these challenges and also reflect on where that business can,” he said.

“When you go back to your own office, what would you consider your top most priorities?”

He also advised HR practitioners to reflect on the culture of an average Nigerian employee including the millenniards.

Also contributing, Human Resources Analytics, Mrs. Mildred Ikanone, said: “It’s really key that HR starts to sit as a consultant at any business deals, helping business leaders drive strategy for the business.”

