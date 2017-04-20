REPORT | NIA Received $289 Million Cash From ‘NNPC Account’ in 2015

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) received $289,202,382 in cash from the account of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) in February 2015 after the postponement of the general election, online newspaper, TheCable reports.

NAPIMS, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), manages the investments of the national oil company.

According to reports, funds were approved for NIA’s “covert operations” by President Goodluck Jonathan and subsequently withdrawn in cash from NAPIMS account at CBN.

The entire NIA budget for 2015 was a little over N25 billion which was about $160 million at the time — further suggesting that the payment was extra-budgetary.

The Department of State Services (DSS) also got huge sums of cash in naira and dollars for “covert operations” in the run-up to the elections.

These revelations are coming in the light of the recovery of $43 million, £27,000 and N23 million in a flat in Ikoyi, Lagos state, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following a tip-off from a whistle blower.

NIA said it was its money and that it was meant for “covert operations” — according to reports.

There is now strong suspicion that the Ikoyi haul might have been part of the $289,202,382 released to the agency two years ago.

Although Oke reportedly said the apartment belongs to NIA, Sahara Reporters alleged that it belongs to Chobe Ventures — owned by Folashade Oke.

The now suspended NIA DG has a wife named Folashade Oke, further fuelling speculation that it was a family affair.

But NIA is said to have claimed that the money was only “in transit” at the Ikoyi apartment for onward movement to the agency’s property elsewhere.

Buhari has set up a three-man panel to investigate both Oke and Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation, over various allegations. The suspensions were described by a leading voice of Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose as an official attempt at cover-up.

On his part, Babachir, expressed shock over his suspension yesterday as he told State House correspondents he was not aware of the suspension despite an official statement by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina to that effect.

Oke was appointed by Jonathan as the NIA DG in November 2013 and retained by Buhari, even though he replaced other security chiefs in August 2015.

Oke’s tenure is up in November 2017.



