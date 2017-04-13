Report: Torino Reject Chelsea’s £51m Bid For Andrea Belotti

Chelsea have tabled a €60m (£50.9m) offer for Torino sensation Andrea Belotti, according to Tuttosport.

The Serie A club are understood to have rejected the Premier League leaders’ approach, citing the 23-year-old’s €100m (£84.9m) release clause.

Tuttosport add that Torino will not consider anything less than the buy-out clause for Andrea Belotti, who is under contract at the club until 2021.

Belotti has become one of the hottest young talents in Europe this season, having scored 26 goals in 30 games for the Granata

Antonio Conte is targeting two players up front this summer with Everton’s Romelu Lukaku already expected to move to Stamford Bridge

Torino chairman Urbano Cairo has since claimed the buyout clause is too low and said last month: “If I were to do the clause now, I would put it at €150m.”

Cairo has suggested this week that Belotti could leave next summer. “I think he needs to consolidate and have another great season and then go to the World Cup in really high spirits, and then we will see,” he said.

“I would keep him here for life, but I’m obliged to let him go if somebody from abroad offers €100m. Then it would be down to him — he could even say no, but I have a splendid relationship with Andrea and I think we can still go a long way together.”

The post Report: Torino Reject Chelsea’s £51m Bid For Andrea Belotti appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

